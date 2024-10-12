Swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's new BJP govt to be held in Panchkula on October 17

CHANDIGARH: The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana headed by Nayab Singh Saini will now be held in Panchkula on October 17. It was earlier scheduled for October 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's availability to participate in the ceremony is said to be the reason behind the change in date. Besides PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to attend the function.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders in New Delhi last night and the new date was decided upon.

Union Urban Development and Power Minister and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on October 17 and PM Modi has confirmed that he will be attending the ceremony.

The parade ground in Sector 5 of Panchkula will be the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, with thousands of party workers and leaders from across all the regions of the State expected to participate.

It will be for second time that the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP Government will be held in Panchkula. In 2014, Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues on the same grounds and PM Modi had also attended that ceremony. At that time Khattar was first time MLA and the saffron party won a clear majority with 47 seats in the 90-member assembly.

The ceremony will be preceded by a meeting of the BJP legislature party in which Nayab Singh Saini Chief Minister, face of the saffron party in the assembly elections, will be chosen as the leader of the legislature party.

Already a ten-member district-level committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner to make necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony.

In an official order issued on Thursday, Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad said that the additional deputy commissioner and municipal commissioner of Panchkula will also be members of the committee.

The BJP had indicated that during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister in March, hails from the Other Backward Classes and will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

The party ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.