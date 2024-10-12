Two inmates, including murder convict, escape during Ram Leela performance at Haridwar jail

DEHRADUN: A daring breach of security at Haridwar's high-security Roshnabad jail resulted in the escape of two prisoners, including a murder convict, on Friday evening.
The shocking incident occurred during a Ram Leela performance within the jail premises, where the escaped inmates were playing roles searching for Sita, as per the script of the Hindu epic religious play.
According to the police sources, the inmates, who were part of the Ram Leela performance, seized the opportunity to slip away, exposing serious security lapses.
The inmates, identified as Pankaj, a Roorkee resident and Rajkumar of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, were participating in the annual Ram Leela performance when they made their break.
Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya told TNIE, 'The jail administration learnt about the escape of the two inmates during a routine headcount in the evening.' Citing security lapses, authorities will reevaluate organizing such events.
Two inmates escaped from Haridwar's Roshnabad Jail by using a ladder to scale the compound wall, according to Arya. The daring breakout was captured on CCTV, which shows the prisoners climbing the ladder to freedom. Primary investigations have revealed that the ladder used in the escape was left inside the jail premises due to ongoing construction of a high-security barrack."
Speaking to TNIE, SHO Sidcul Manohar Bhandari stated, "We are investigating two key aspects: the lax security that allowed construction materials, including a ladder and pipes, to be left unattended, and the delayed reporting of the incident to the police."
Uttarakhand's Inspector General Jails Vimala Gunjyal and Deputy Inspector General Dadhiram Maurya visited Haridwar's Roshnabad jail on Saturday, inspecting the site of the escape and Ram Leela event venue.
"We have ordered an investigation into the incident," DIG Maurya told TNIE, adding, he told, "If any lapses or involvement are found, stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible." The Haridwar police have registered a case against the two under section 262 (Any person who escapes or attempts to escape from lawful custody) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta.