Two inmates, including murder convict, escape during Ram Leela performance at Haridwar jail

DEHRADUN: A daring breach of security at Haridwar's high-security Roshnabad jail resulted in the escape of two prisoners, including a murder convict, on Friday evening.

The shocking incident occurred during a Ram Leela performance within the jail premises, where the escaped inmates were playing roles searching for Sita, as per the script of the Hindu epic religious play.

According to the police sources, the inmates, who were part of the Ram Leela performance, seized the opportunity to slip away, exposing serious security lapses.

According to jail authorities, the inmates, identified as Pankaj, a Roorkee resident and Rajkumar of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, were playing the roles of 'Vaanar' (monkeys) in the play and allegedly slipped away during the search for Sita, as per the script.