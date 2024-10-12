Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, says Modi wants to use Shivaji Maharaj as vote machine

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray addressing the mammoth Dusshera rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP want to use Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as EVM and ATM machines for voting, but he will not allow it to happen because Shivaji is revere icon for them and not a vote machine.
Uddhav Thackeray attacking BJP and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, said that the present state and central government have not spared the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and are using it for corruption and commission.
He said that they corrupted the Shivaji Maharaj statue therefore it collapsed within a few months of its installation.
“And, it is shameful that one of the ministers of Shinde said something good would happen in the Shivaji Maharaj collapse incident. They want to get big commission and corruption by floating another Shivaji project with high escalated cost of the project,” Uddhav Thackeray said.
He said when Maha Vikas Aghadi comes back in power they will construct the temple of Shivaji Maharaj in every district. “We will revere Shivaji and respect him like a god, why should the BJP have a problem with it. If they oppose it, then the people of Maharashtra will teach them a lesson. We also want to have temples of Shivaji Maharaj in every state of India.
Shivaji Maharaj was initially troubled by his people, the same way; we are troubled by our people who are supporting the BJP. They want to finish us politically, but we will not allow it to happen,” Uddhav Thackeray said.
Uddhav Thackeray said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his speech said that Hindus are in danger and they should unite. “I have respect for Mohan Bhagwat but how Hindus are in danger when Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister of India for the last 11 years, then what our Vishwaguru is doing for the Hindu? How in a BJP-ruled government, Hindus can be in danger. It is better that in the Congress government, Hindus were not in danger. At that time, Islam was in danger. So whose government was better for the people,” asked Uddhav Thackeray.
He said that when they come back to power, they will stop the project files that favour certain builders and corporates. “We will not allow Maharashtra’s projects to go to other states. We will bring them back soon,” Uddhav Thackeray said.