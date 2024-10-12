Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, says Modi wants to use Shivaji Maharaj as vote machine

He said when Maha Vikas Aghadi comes back in power they will construct the temple of Shivaji Maharaj in every district. “We will revere Shivaji and respect him like a god, why should the BJP have a problem with it. If they oppose it, then the people of Maharashtra will teach them a lesson. We also want to have temples of Shivaji Maharaj in every state of India.

Shivaji Maharaj was initially troubled by his people, the same way; we are troubled by our people who are supporting the BJP. They want to finish us politically, but we will not allow it to happen,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his speech said that Hindus are in danger and they should unite. “I have respect for Mohan Bhagwat but how Hindus are in danger when Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister of India for the last 11 years, then what our Vishwaguru is doing for the Hindu? How in a BJP-ruled government, Hindus can be in danger. It is better that in the Congress government, Hindus were not in danger. At that time, Islam was in danger. So whose government was better for the people,” asked Uddhav Thackeray.

He said that when they come back to power, they will stop the project files that favour certain builders and corporates. “We will not allow Maharashtra’s projects to go to other states. We will bring them back soon,” Uddhav Thackeray said.