'Will drive out the ghosts from you': Chhattisgarh BJP MP warns 'negligent' officials

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh BJP Lok Sabha member Bhojraj Nag has warned officials and contractors that he can cure them of negligence by getting rid of the 'ghosts' from them.

He made the statement while directing officials to ensure the implementation of government schemes or projects in his Kanker constituency.

The warning was given by Nag from a public platform while speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Awas Mela’ (Housing fair) event in the Pakhanjur block of Kanker. His statements have gone viral on social media.

The MP is heard saying that it has been almost five months since he won the election and after the completion of six months, he will review the work done.

If these officials don't change their working style and perform in accordance with the present BJP regime, he will set them right using spells by cutting lemons and removing the ghosts from them, he said. He also issued a caution to contractors over dereliction in their work.

Nag was also heard earlier saying that besides being a people’s representative, he is also a Baiga (a member of the tribal community seen as a spiritual healer with magic spell/sorcery power) and remains quite adept at driving out ghosts.

The opposition Congress strongly reacting to Nag’s statement said that the BJP MP is promoting superstitious beliefs talking about ghosts and spirits, while the remarks are also clear indications that the officials are not under the control of the government.

“What could be a better certificate than the BJP’s MP warning? The BJP regime has lost its control over the working of the official machinery and as a result the people are paying the price for non-performance,” said Dhananjay Singh Thakur, Congress senior spokesperson.

Thakur said that owing to such prevailing irrational and nonsensical statements, Chhattisgarh has witnessed two separate brutal incidents of murders over black magic and suspicion of witchcraft in Kasdol and Sukma last month when nine people were killed.

However, the BJP senior state minister for tribal affairs and agriculture Ramvichar Netam defended Nag's assertions, saying that the latter was citing ghosts in the context of the Congress mindset. “If he talks about alleviating the state machinery from the ghost of Congress persuasion, what’s wrong in that? The official system has to work in compliance with our commitment to the people. The Congress has become ‘Bhutey’ (past)”, Netam said.