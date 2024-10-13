BJP finalises Rajasthan by-election candidates amid rumours of rift following Raje's absence

JAIPUR: The state BJP has finalised a panel of candidates for the upcoming by-elections on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, scheduled for upcoming weeks.

The state core committee, in a meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence (CMR) on Sunday, approved the panel. However, the absence of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia from this key meeting has sparked rumours of internal discord within the party.

Notably, Raje has distanced herself from significant party activities following the appointment of Bhajanlal Sharma as Chief Minister, replacing her, after the last assembly elections. In the Lok Sabha elections, she largely confined her efforts to her son Dushyant Singh's constituency in Jhalawar, further fueling speculations of her growing disengagement.

This development gains importance amidst ongoing discussions about the BJP's national leadership. Reports suggest that the Sangh had floated Raje's name as a candidate for the position of BJP national president after the high command reportedly vetoed Sanjay Joshi’s candidacy.

However, no consensus has been reached on this matter, and Raje’s apparent indifference could exacerbate tensions between the Rajasthan BJP and the state government.

The finalised panel for the by-elections is expected to be presented at a meeting in Delhi on Sunday night, chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, State President Madan Rathore, State In-Charge Radhamohan Das Aggarwal, and State Co-In-Charge Vijaya Rahatkar will represent Rajasthan at the meeting, while Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Satish Poonia will participate via video conference.