Central government’s sharp rebuke over bomb attack in Dhaka

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday condemned a cocktail bomb attack on a Durga Puja pandal in Dhaka. It was not an isolated incident; as many as 35 incidents of attacks across Bangladesh targeting Durga Puja pandals have been recorded since October 1.

“These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The crude bomb was hurled on Friday at a pandal in Dhaka’s Tantibazar area. Fortunately, it didn’t explode. Four persons who tried to nab the attackers were stabbed.

“We have noted with serious concern the attack on the Puja pandal in Dhaka and theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira,’’ the MEA said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, visited the Dhakeshwari temple on Saturday.