From a key player, PDP pushed to margins in 2024 Assembly polls

SRINAGAR: From a key player in Jammu and Kashmir politics, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbooba Mufti has been pushed to margins by the voters in the 2024 Assembly polls, which was the first since Article 370 abrogation.
The fall in fortunes marks a notable decline for PDP, which had emerged as the single largest party in the 2014 polls, with 28 seats, and formed a coalition government with the BJP. In the 2024 Assembly polls, PDP could only secure three seats - Kupwara in North Kashmir and Tral and Pulwama seats in South Kashmir.
The party drew blank in its strongholds in Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Even the PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti lost from the party’s erstwhile stronghold Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency.
The poll results have pushed PDP to the margins and the future of the party hinges on its ability to adapt and resonate with a populace that has sent across a clear message that BJP and its allies are not acceptable in the Valley.
In the lead-up to the Assembly polls, PDP struggled to reconnect with its base and the party also faced internal challenges, including dissent within its ranks. Political analysts opine that PDP’s alliance with BJP, which many perceived as ideologically incompatible, began to erode its support base and the party’s fate in the 2024 Assembly polls is because of its alliance with the saffron party.
They said people in the Valley have not forgiven PDP for aligning with BJP and forming a government with it after seeking votes against the saffron party in the 2014 Assembly polls. People, they say, have also punished PDP for Mehbooba’s “coffee and toffee” remarks on civilian killings in 2016, when she was the CM.
Mehbooba as a CM had justified civilian killings, by saying those killed in security forces firing had not gone out to “buy milk and toffees”.
A young political commentator Faisal Ahmed said people voted against PDP, which was seen as an alternative to NC, for its alliance with BJP. People feel that had PDP not aligned with BJP, Article 370 would not have been revoked and situation would have been different in J&K, he said.
A senior PDP leader conceded that the alliance with BJP in 2014 is responsible for the party’s drubbing in this election. The PDP now faces a litmus test and the coming times will determine whether it can reclaim its former influence or if it will continue to fade into obscurity.