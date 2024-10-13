From a key player, PDP pushed to margins in 2024 Assembly polls

SRINAGAR: From a key player in Jammu and Kashmir politics, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbooba Mufti has been pushed to margins by the voters in the 2024 Assembly polls, which was the first since Article 370 abrogation.

The fall in fortunes marks a notable decline for PDP, which had emerged as the single largest party in the 2014 polls, with 28 seats, and formed a coalition government with the BJP. In the 2024 Assembly polls, PDP could only secure three seats - Kupwara in North Kashmir and Tral and Pulwama seats in South Kashmir.

The party drew blank in its strongholds in Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam district in South Kashmir. Even the PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti lost from the party’s erstwhile stronghold Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency.

The poll results have pushed PDP to the margins and the future of the party hinges on its ability to adapt and resonate with a populace that has sent across a clear message that BJP and its allies are not acceptable in the Valley.

In the lead-up to the Assembly polls, PDP struggled to reconnect with its base and the party also faced internal challenges, including dissent within its ranks. Political analysts opine that PDP’s alliance with BJP, which many perceived as ideologically incompatible, began to erode its support base and the party’s fate in the 2024 Assembly polls is because of its alliance with the saffron party.