Indian Navy's Long Range Training Deployment in strategic Gulf areas touches Bahrain, UAE

NEW DELHI: Continuing with the multi-nation Long Range Training Deployment in the Persian Gulf, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tir and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Veera of First Training Squadron (1TS) reached the Port of Manama, Bahrain on Saturday.

As per the Indian Navy, the visit is "Aimed at enhancing naval cooperation and augmenting interoperability, Indian Navy is set to engage with the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) on various domains of maritime ops and best-shared practices."

Professional interactions, cross ship visits, joint training sessions, yoga sessions, band concerts, friendly sports fixtures, social interactions and community welfare activities are planned during the port call. The sea trainees of the Indian Navy will be visiting various training facilities and establishments of RBNF, the Navy added.

Further, a coordination meeting between the operational teams of both the Navies towards planning and conduct of a Maritime Partnership Exercise is also scheduled. Significantly, training interaction with the partners of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) as part of cooperative engagement and reaffirming maritime security in the region will also feature during the visit, said the IN.

CMF happens to be a 46-nation voluntary naval partnership. In 2022 India joined the multilateral Combined Maritime Force (CMF) based in Bahrain, as an Associate Partner. It was aimed at strengthening cooperation in regional security in the Western Indian Ocean.

In another port visit, INS Shardul of 1TS entered Port Rashid, Dubai at UAE. During the visit, the ship will engage with the UAE Navy on multiple training activities and harbour interactions. The deployment of 1TS to Bahrain and UAE is aimed not only at exposing the sea trainees towards various Naval training activities but also endeavours to further the socio-political, military and maritime linkages.