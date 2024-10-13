Maharashtra polls: MVA releases 'panchnama' of 'traitor' Shinde govt; lists scams, corruption rate card

MVA leaders said the 'gaddarancha panchnama' lists the state government's "rate card for purchase of MLAs and corporators, transfer of government officials, recruitment in government jobs," as well as scams in the Dharavi redevelopment project, (Mumbai) road concretisation and in tenders. The 'panchnama' also termed the rise in prices of essential items as historic.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said the Shinde government had indulged in corruption even in the construction of the statue of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure, while crimes against women were rising, which was the ruling alliance's "gravest sin."

"Bhrashtyuti (corrupt alliance) has driven industries out of Maharashtra and into Gujarat. We have to teach the ruling alliance a lesson for snatching jobs meant for our youths. Frequent paper leaks and contractual recruitment has destroyed the lives of the state's youth," Patole asserted.

The MVA, once it comes to power, will focus on providing jobs, Thackeray said.

Patole said the Shinde government must be voted out as it is inciting hatred and creating conflicts among castes and communities.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held next month.

The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.