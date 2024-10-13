Man allegedly murders wife, mother-in-law over social media post in Tripura

AGARTALA: A poultry farmer allegedly murdered his estranged wife and mother-in-law in West Tripura district, reportedly over a social media post, police said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old accused, a resident of Madhupur in Sepahijala district, has been arrested, authorities confirmed.

The man had been living with his two sons at Madhupur, while his wife, who had filed for divorce, had been residing with her mother in Netajinagar, West Tripura, for the past one and a half years, according to a police officer.

"On Sunday, his wife uploaded photographs with two male friends during Durga Puja festivities on social media. Upon seeing the photographs, the husband became enraged and plotted to kill her," SP Kiran Kumar K of West Tripura told reporters.

"When the mother and daughter duo were returning home, the accused attacked them both with a sharp object. They died on the spot," the SP added.

A police team arrived at the scene and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood. The accused was arrested within an hour of the incident, the SP said.

An investigation is underway, and the suspect will be presented before a local court, the officer confirmed.