MHA launches module to aid States probe cybercrime cases

NEW DELHI: Amid emerging challenges posed by the burgeoning number of cybercrime complaints from across the country, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has worked out a training module.

According to the officials, as part of the pilot project, the I4C under the MHA has initiated the Cyber Investigation Assistance Request (CIAR) module that provides a window for the state police forces to seek assistance while probing cases relating to cybercrime.

Officials added that the conviction rates in cybercrime cases remains abysmal with less than one per cent for over 3 million complaints registered.

A senior official said, “It has been found that the state police forces are facing various kinds of limitations while dealing with cybercrime cases like identification of a person or an entity and technical incompetence."

"The CIAR expert teams comprising technical, legal and officers from I4C have been constituted to provide a helping hand to investigators in the state police forces", the official said.

He added that States will have to approach the Central team when needed as police and public order is a state-subject.

The CIAR will be in addition to the deployment of cyber commandos in every police station, as planned and announced earlier by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the data available from the National Cyber Crime Portal (NCRP) under the administrative control of the MHA, it has received 3.1 million complaints related to cyber fraud from 2020 to February 2024.