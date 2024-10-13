One dies in clash between Hindu devotees on idol procession and minority community in UP

LUCKNOW: Communal tension gripped the Mahasi township of Bahraich district of central Uttar Pradesh when a person died during a clash between Hindu devotees on a procession and some people of a minority community on Sunday.

The incident led to huge protests and unrest in the area. As per the local sources, the incident resulted from an altercation between the members of the two communities when they came face-to-face over DJ music.

The Hindu devotees were going for the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga in the Mahsi Maharajganj area under the Hardi police station of Bahraich. The clash erupted when the members of the minority community objected to the music being played in the procession taking the idol for immersion. This led to a big altercation between the two groups. The minority community members resorted first to stone pelting followed by firing.

The deceased was identified as Ramgopal Mishra (22) of Rahua Mansoor village. Mishra succumbed during the treatment at Medical College. Sources claimed that the deceased had got married just four months back. Another resident Rajan (30) of the same village also sustained a bullet injury.Many more people also got injured in the unrest.

Taking cognizance of the violence, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the district authorities to dentify the elements who vitiated the festive atmosphere and take strictest action against them.

The chief minister also directed the Bahraich district and police administration to continue the immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga without any hinderance. He asked the authorities concerned to have a dialogue with the religious organisations and ensure timely immersion of the idols. Yogi also asked the district authorities to identify those, the lackadaisical approach of whom, led to communal flareup in Bahraich.