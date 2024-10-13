Over 47K complaints filed with NCSC since 2020, caste atrocities, land disputes among key issues

NEW DELHI: Over 47,000 complaints have been lodged with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in the past four years, with caste-based atrocities, land disputes, and issues concerning government jobs emerging as the primary concerns, according to official data.

As per information shared by the NCSC in response to an RTI filed by PTI, the Commission received 11,917 complaints in 2020-21, 13,964 in 2021-22, 12,402 in 2022-23, and 9,550 complaints so far in 2024.

Speaking to PTI about the data, NCSC chairperson Kishor Makwana said the most frequent complaints were related to atrocities against Scheduled Castes, followed by land disputes and problems within the government services sector.

"In a bid to address the complaints speedily, from next month, I or my members will be visiting the state offices to personally investigate the issues faced by the people there," Makwana said. He added that he is holding hearings four times a week to meet with individuals and listen to their grievances. "Since I took charge, I have ensured my office remains open to meet people," he said.

A senior NCSC official noted that Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of complaints filed amongst all states. The Commission receives 200-300 complaints daily, with many being resolved in a matter of days.