Plots testing India resolve, says Bhagwat, raps violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday cautioned against a rising tide of incidents inciting fanaticism in the country, adding they stem from external conspiracies aimed at destabilising and limiting India’s growth.

While the country has become stronger and has enhanced its global reputation since the last few years, sinister conspiracies are testing the nation’s resolve, he warned.

In his annual Vijyadasami address in Nagpur on the day the RSS entered its centenary year, he noted a “sudden increase in the incidents in the country that incite fanaticism without reason”, and pointed to violent disruptions as a deviation from a democratic opposition. He characterised it as the “grammar of anarchy”, a phrase borrowed from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Citing unprovoked stone pelting during Ganesh Visarjan as one such example, Bhagwat said while the administration must control law and order, the Hindu society needs to understand that strength and unity are crucial to counter tyranny.

He took a swipe at those who identify themselves with the Deep State, wokeism and cultural Marxism, labelling them as enemies of the country’s cultural heritage.

He added that such elements aim to destroy values and foster discontent through identity conflicts in India. Friendship between individuals and families cutting across castes and religions is needed for social harmony, he said.

Criticising the brutal atrocities on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, he said there are talks of it joining Pakistan as a common front against Bharat.

“So long as the tyrannical fundamentalists’ nature exists there, the sword of danger will hang over the heads of all the minority communities there, including Hindus,” Bhagwat warned.

Expressing serious concern over atrocities against women, he called for attention to societal issues, including the recent rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, describing it as shameful and indicative of a larger nexus of crime and politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the RSS, saying it is dedicated to the service of the nation, on entering its 100th year.