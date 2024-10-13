Punjab Police books 18 illegal travel agencies for advertising employment opportunities abroad

CHANDIGARH: The NRI Affairs Wing and Cyber Crime Wing of Punjab Police in coordination with the Protectorate of Emigrants, Chandigarh, have booked 18 travel agencies across the State for illegally advertising employment opportunities on social media.

The Protectorate of Emmigrants had red-flagged the advertisements for jobs in foreign countries by unscrupulous travel agencies on Instagram and Facebook.

The development comes close on the heels of the registration of at least 20 FIRs against 25 such illegal travel agencies in August. With this, the number of such illegal travel agencies booked has risen to 43.

Praveen Kumar Sinha, Additional DGP, NRI Affairs said, "These travel agencies were advertising jobs abroad without the possession of requisite licence and permissions. We checked the online platforms, verified their credentials covertly and registered FIRs against them.”

He added that 18 new FIRs have been registered under sections 24/25 of the Emigration Acts in various NRI Police Stations in Chandigarh, including Amritsar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

Of the 18 FIRs registered, six were registered in September and twelve were registered in October.

Sinha said that 25 of the 34 accused in 26 FIRs registered in the months of August and September have been arrested.

"Further investigations are on and notices are being sent to remaining accused travel agents", he said.

Sinha exhorted the citizens to be cautious and verify travel agents' credentials before entrusting them with documents and money.

"Engage agencies with a valid Recruiting Agent (RA) license under the Emigration Act, 1983 only. Always ask for the license of the Agency issued under the Act. 'Verify and trust' should be the working principle while engaging travel agents, ” he said.