Raipur Diary | Doctor gets death threats for his anti-noise pollution campaign

Dr Rakesh Gupta, an ENT surgeon, is known for his sustained activism for welfare causes and against noise pollution, particularly against DJ-led loud sound during festivals. He received a death threat from their association that posted his image on social media, warning of dire consequences.

Dr Gupta though conveyed to the authorities about the threats and harassment faced but he remains least bothered by the intimidating remark as he reiterated to continue fighting for the greater cause of the society.

Golf championship in Naya Raipur

Golf Federation of India will organise the National Golf Championship 2024 from October 24-26 at Chhattisgarh’s new capital city Naya Raipur. Participants from 20 states will be arriving and each team will have 6 golfers. The Chhattisgarh government will also engage in the championship.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain inaugurated the pre-launch of the championship at MayFair Golf resort and said the state team will soon be finalised. Such a championship is expected to facilitate promotional support for other sports activities.

Vehicle allowance: MLA - Rs 20/km, govt staff - Rs 100/month

Sounds interesting, when it comes to the approved vehicle allowance that a legislator gets when compared with the existing sanctioned amount for government staff of grades 3 and 4 in Chhattisgarh.

The revised vehicle allowance for an MLA has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per km they now will get to attend Assembly sessions or meetings of the House committee using a vehicle registered on their name.

Since 2003-04, the grade 3 & 4 employees still continue to get the approved monthly amount of Rs 100, which is less than the cost of one litre of petrol today.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com