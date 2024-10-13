Ray of hope for Chhattisgarh IED blasts’ victims with transplanted prosthetic legs

RAIPUR: The villagers who lost their legs in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts triggered by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in insurgency hit areas, walked happily getting a new hope overcoming disability with transplanted artificial limbs in the initiative taken by the Chhattisgarh government.

In the first phase, as many as six persons, who are victims of Maoist violence, were trained to walk with artificial legs under supervision of experts at the Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre in Raipur.

Many more such sufferers will get registered as the beneficiaries to receive the prosthetic legs in future.

Villagers sustained serious injuries in the planted pressure IED when they accidentally stepped on it. There have also been instances when the left-wing extremists ambushed private vehicles by detonating an IED, as was seen in Dantewada in August 2021 when one civilian was killed and 11 others injured.

“Getting a new limb is like a fresh start for me with renewed hope as I was dependent on others for my mobility after losing my leg in an IED blast”, said Sukki Madkam from an edgy district of Sukma, south Bastar, after receiving artificial legs and walking on her own.