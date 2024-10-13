RG Kar stir: Junior doctors' hunger strike enters ninth day, others on 'symbolic fast'

KOLKATA: The hunger strike by junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the RG Kar hospital incident entered the ninth day on Sunday, when people are holding a "symbolic fast" at various parts of the state to express solidarity with the agitators.

Three of the junior doctors who were observing fast unto death in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated.

"Their conditions are worsening but the state administration remains unmoved, a leader of the agitating Junior Doctors Forum said.

Meanwhile, a group of former students of R G Kar hospital have reached the medical establishment for a symbolic fasting of 12 hours to express solidarity with the students on hunger strike.

However, they faced resistance from the CISF personnel who were on security duty at the hospital following a court order.

The ex-students, most of whom are senior citizens, said they will go ahead with their proposed symbolic fast programme, come what may.