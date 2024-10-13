Three, including two foreign nationals, killed in UP road accident

ETAWAH: Three people, including two foreign nationals, were killed while three others were injured when their car crashed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police reported on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night, near the 125 km mark of the expressway in the Usrahar area, as the car was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma.

"The passengers were returning from Lucknow after the Dussehra holiday," Verma said.

Naz (30), a woman from Afghanistan, her Russian friend Katharina (20), and Sanjeev (40), the car driver and a resident of Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension, died on the spot, Verma confirmed.

Naz’s sister Atifa (25), Christine (20), currently residing in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, and Rahul (38) from Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, were injured in the crash.

They were admitted to Saifai Medical College in Etawah for treatment, Verma added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.