Wanted criminal killed in UP encounter; Two police personnel injured

BULANDAHAHR: A man wanted in connection with 48 criminal cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh was killed in an encounter with police in Bulandshahr on Sunday. Two police personnel were also injured during the incident, officials confirmed.

The encounter occurred when a Circle Officer from Anupshahr, the in-charge of Ahaar police station, and the SWAT team were chasing two suspects on a motorcycle.

Upon spotting the police, the suspects attempted to flee and opened fire on the officers.

"In the ensuing exchange of fire, one of the suspects was injured while the other managed to escape. The injured individual succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. The deceased criminal has been identified as Rajesh," police said in a statement.

Rajesh was wanted in over 48 cases, including charges of attempted murder and causing physical harm, filed in various police stations across Bulandshahr and Aligarh. A reward of Rs 1.5 lakh had previously been announced for his capture.

"In the crossfire with the accused, Station House Officer Young Bahadur and Constable Arif sustained injuries. The Circle Officer and SWAT team in-charge were also targeted but were protected by their bulletproof jackets," the statement added.

Further investigations are currently underway.