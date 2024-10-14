16-year-old boy held on charge of abduction dies in police custody in UP; probe ordered

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 16-year-old boy held for allegedly abducting a girl died in police custody, police on Monday said.

Four policemen were suspended in the wake of the death, they said.

The boy had reportedly fled with a girl from Bijnor after which her family lodged a complaint of abduction at Suohara Police Station in Bijnor on Sunday, a local said.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek said that a police team traced the couple in Ambala Sunday night.