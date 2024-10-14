Nation
Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat
NEW DELHI: A New York-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft, officials said here.
"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.
Further details are awaited.