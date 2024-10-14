Haryana: Elected Panipat MLA, BJP leader Krishan Lal Panwar resigns as Rajya Sabha member

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha from Haryana and prominent SC face of the saffron party Krishan Lal Panwar resigned today from the upper house as he has been elected MLA from Israna in Panipat and is eyeing for a cabinet berth in the new state cabinet which is to be sworn-in at Panchkula on October 17.

Meanwhile, the party had appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the selection of the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana.

Former minister and six-time MLA Panwar submitted his resignation to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi on Monday.

He was specially picked up by the party to contest recent assembly polls from Insrana a reserved assembly segment.

He is a front-runner for a cabinet ministerial berth in the new state cabinet which is to be sworn in at Panchkula on October 17. Panwar was a minister during the 2014-19 BJP Government led by then-chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He was later sent to Rajya Sabha in 2022 by the saffron party in a bid to woo the crucial SC vote bank.