BJP legislature party meeting today to elect opposition leader in J&K

SRINAGAR: BJP will be holding a legislature party meeting in Jammu on Monday to elect the opposition leader. The party emerged as the second largest party in the 90-member J&K Assembly by securing 29 seats.

BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi told TNIE that the BJP’s legislature party meeting would be held in Jammu on Monday. The newly elected MLAs would elect the leader of the BJP legislature party, who would be leader of the opposition.

The BJP won 29 seats in the 90-member J&K Assembly. It is the best-ever tally for the saffron party, which won all its seats from the Hindu heartland in Jammu region and drew blank from Kashmir.

It is expected that central observers would also attend BJP’s legislature party meeting. Sources said Sunil Kumar Sharma (MLA Padder Nagseni) and Devinder Rana(MLA Nagrota) are frontrunners for the post of leader of opposition.