Centre convenes meeting with Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki, Naga legislators in New Delhi

GUWAHATI: In a bid to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur, the Centre has convened a meeting with the state’s Meitei, Kuki and Naga legislators in New Delhi on October 15.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is organising the meeting. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend it.

This will be the first such meeting since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3 last year which left around 250 people dead and some 60,000 others displaced.

Some of the MLAs, who will attend the meeting, welcomed the initiative. “I received an invite over the phone to attend the meeting. I was told it is part of a peace initiative, and the time and venue of it will be intimated later,” a Meitei legislator told TNIE requesting anonymity.

“There will be legislators from Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities and the state’s different regions will be well represented. We were asked to sit together. It has been a year and a half since we did not meet,” he said, adding, “I am looking forward to it. Any good step is welcome.”

Two Naga legislators spoke on record, appreciating the Centre’s move.