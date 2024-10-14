Congress cries police bias as behaviour of MP politicians’ relatives raises heat

BHOPAL: At least three incidents of prominent politicians’ sons and grandsons reportedly misbehaving with police in full public view have been reported in MP over the last five days. While two of those incidents pertain to the son of MP cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel and the grandson of Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, one relates to the son of ex-Congress MLA and MP Laxman Singh.
While the police have registered an FIR against the Congress leader’s son Aditya Vikram Singh and driver in Guna district, no action has been taken in the incidents pertaining to the MP minister’s son Prabal Patel or the Karnataka governor’s grandson Vishal Gehlot.
The first incident happened in Jabalpur city on October 9 evening, after a car boarded by the MP cabinet minister and ex-union minister Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal Patel reportedly hit a vehicle boarded by a doctor and his mother.
According to informed sources in Jabalpur, Patel and his aides first misbehaved with the doctor. Seeing the development, when the police rushed to the spot, Patel also misbehaved with the on-duty cops. The minister’s son also threatened to get one of the cops stripped of uniform.
While confirming the October 9 evening incident, a senior police officer in Jabalpur, said no action has been taken in the matter, as no complaint has been received. The state Congress, while posting another viral video through its X handle, also alleged that Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s grandson had physically assaulted a cop in Nagda town of Ujjain during a heated altercation during immersion of goddess Durga idols.
Police sources, while denying that Gehlot’s grandson had slapped or physically assaulted any cop (he had only tried to snatch the cell-phone from a cop who was filming the incident), added a probe is on.
In Guna’s Raghogarh, ex-CM Digvijaya Singh’s nephew and ex- Congress MLA and MP Laxman Singh’s son Aditya Vikram Singh was booked along with his driver for attempting to stop a street play on cops’ awareness campaign on crime against women and also misbehaving with a female cop.
State party spokesperson Abhinav Barolia, alleged that two sets of laws in the state. “One set is for ex-Congress MLA Laxman Singh’s son who has been booked by police on the complaint of a cop only, the other relates to the BJP leaders’ sons and grandsons, where the police will not act in the absence of complaint.”
