Congress cries police bias as behaviour of MP politicians’ relatives raises heat

BHOPAL: At least three incidents of prominent politicians’ sons and grandsons reportedly misbehaving with police in full public view have been reported in MP over the last five days. While two of those incidents pertain to the son of MP cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel and the grandson of Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, one relates to the son of ex-Congress MLA and MP Laxman Singh.

While the police have registered an FIR against the Congress leader’s son Aditya Vikram Singh and driver in Guna district, no action has been taken in the incidents pertaining to the MP minister’s son Prabal Patel or the Karnataka governor’s grandson Vishal Gehlot.

The first incident happened in Jabalpur city on October 9 evening, after a car boarded by the MP cabinet minister and ex-union minister Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal Patel reportedly hit a vehicle boarded by a doctor and his mother.

According to informed sources in Jabalpur, Patel and his aides first misbehaved with the doctor. Seeing the development, when the police rushed to the spot, Patel also misbehaved with the on-duty cops. The minister’s son also threatened to get one of the cops stripped of uniform.

While confirming the October 9 evening incident, a senior police officer in Jabalpur, said no action has been taken in the matter, as no complaint has been received. The state Congress, while posting another viral video through its X handle, also alleged that Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s grandson had physically assaulted a cop in Nagda town of Ujjain during a heated altercation during immersion of goddess Durga idols.