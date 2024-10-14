Dalit man's custodial death: Ajay Rai meets family, demands Rs 1 crore compensation, govt job for kin

LUCKNOW: Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai on Monday met the family of the 24-year-old Dalit man, who died in police custody here, and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for them and a government job for his widow.

He rejected police claims of Aman Gautam dying because of heart attack, arguing that the daily wage earner did not have any illness and was not under medication.

He demanded that police personnel involved in the matter be booked for murder.

Gautam was arrested by the police during a raid on a gambling den in the Ambedkar Nagar neighbourhood of Vikas Nagar in Lucknow on Friday.

He later died in police custody, with his family claiming that he was beaten to death by the cops.

An FIR has been registered against four policemen in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.

"This government is continuously harassing people who earn their living by doing labour. You can see the incident that happened with Aman in Lucknow, what happened with a girl in Ayodhya, and what is happening in Bahraich. They are harassing and doing injustice to poor people," Rai told reporters after meeting Gautam's family.

The government is harassing people who are unemployed and illiterate and the entire state "has been destroyed by police atrocities", he said.

"There is an atmosphere of lawlessness in the entire state, it is jungle raj."

Asked about police claims that Gautam died of a heart attack, Rai said, "Will a 25-year-old man get a heart attack? I don't think he had any disease or was taking any medicine. They (police) are lying. They (the family) say that he died due to police beatings. It is a case of murder. All the police personnel involved should be booked for murder and action should be taken against them," he said.