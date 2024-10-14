DPRs of more than 80% projects under AMRUT 2.0 ready

NEW DELHI: As part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 focusing on strengthening water infrastructure and reuse, the detailed project reports (DPRs) of over 80 per cent of projects are ready.

According to the officials, contracts of more than 57 percent of projects worth Rs 79,367 crore have already been awarded. Under the scheme launched in October 2021, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) set a target to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households for which it had approved 8,202 projects.

Out of 6,852 DPRs prepared, 6,643 blueprints of projects costing Rs 1.21 lakh crore have been accorded approval. In three years of its launch, 698 projects of Rs 1.028 crores have been completed, officials added.

Besides provisions for 1.81 crore tap and 1.26 crore sewer connections, the Government proposed to augment the capacity of water treatment plants (WTPs) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) by 10,617 megaliters per day (MLD) and 5,791 MLD respectively under Amrut 2.0. The efforts include performance improvement of existing plants and construction of new facilities.

“Water requirement assessment and target was based on population in 2011. In the next two years, there will be 11 crores houses in the country therefore, emphasis is on the creation of water infrastructure and security; rejuvenation of water bodies and reuse. New infra will also create 20 crore men days of employment. We are not talking about providing water but taking it to another level. The dream is to supply quality potable water through taps suitable for drinking without further filtration in at least 500 cities,” said officials of the ministry.