Dr Jaishankar launches revamped eMigrate portal, mobile app

NEW DELHI: India on Monday launched a revamped e-Migrate portal and mobile app with the objective of facilitating Indians to travel overseas legally with safety.

"The launch of eMigrate portal V2.0 is a testament to the government's continuing efforts to create a safer, more transparent and inclusive mobility for Indian labour and marks a significant milestone in our efforts to safeguard the welfare and interests of our citizens,’’ said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar while launching it on Monday.

This is a revamped version of the eMigrate portal.

Dr Jaishankar also said that this portal will add another dimension in preparing Indian youth for a global workplace. This portal will protect the rights and dignity of Indian workers in foreign lands.

"While we recognize the invaluable contributions of our migrant workers to India's economy and global reputation, we must also acknowledge the vulnerabilities that they face in foreign lands," said Dr Jaishankar.

"Our missions, especially those in the Gulf, have dedicated Labour Attaches which ensure redressal of labour and other grievances. I am pleased to note that the revamped e-Migrate portal also has 24*7 multilingual helpline numbers to attend to issues that they face which require urgent solutions, in addition to features for registering feedback for redressal,’’ he added.

This portal has also been integrated with DigiLocker which will enable emigrants to submit various documents for obtaining clearances through DigiLocker in a paperless mode, as well as to store them securely, all their important documents like passports, and employment contracts, are actually secured.