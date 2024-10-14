Ex-DU prof GN Saibaba’s kin to donate his body to Hyderabad medical college

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: The family members of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, who passed away on Saturday night, have decided to donate his mortal remains to the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

The 58-year-old noted rights activist breathed his last following postoperative complications after undergoing surgery for gallbladder stones at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday. Saibaba is survived by wife and a daughter.

Immediately after his death, Saibaba’s family members donated his eyes to LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

In March, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted wheel-chair bound Saibaba in the alleged Maoist links case booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court also set aside his life sentence.