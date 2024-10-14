Five including four students of private college killed in road accident in Kanpur

KANPUR: Four students of a private college were among five killed when their car was crushed between two speeding trucks on the Ruma-Bhaunti flyover here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place while the students were on way to their college, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The bodies were brought out by cutting through the mangled car.

The deceased students have been identified as Ayushi Patel (first year of computer science), Garima Tripathi (second year computer science), Satish Kumar (third year computer science and engineering) and Prateek Singh (fourth year of electronics and communication engineering).

The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained.

"All the four students were travelling in a car driven by a driver on way to the Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology and had hardly reached Panki when their car got sandwiched between two trucks," Singh told PTI.

The horrific accident resulted in the deaths of five persons, including four students and a driver.

The drivers of both the trucks fled from the scene soon after the accident leaving the trucks behind, he said, and added that both the trucks have been seized.The bodies have been sent for postmortem.