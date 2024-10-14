Five including three directors from Gujarat pharma company arrested in Rs 5,000 crore drug bust

AHMEDABAD: In a major drug bust on October 13, authorities seized a staggering 518 kg of cocaine, valued at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore, from the Awakar Drugs factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The police, in a late-night operation, arrested five individuals, including three company directors, in connection with the case.

In a late-night crackdown, the police arrested company directors Ashwin Ramani, Brijesh Kothia, and Vijay Bhesania, along with two chemists, in connection with the massive cocaine haul at the Awakar Drugs factory. All five accused were swiftly produced in court, where authorities secured a 72-hour transit remand. The suspects will be transferred to Delhi for further investigation.

In a major breakthrough, an investigation by the Delhi Police into a drug seizure revealed that the narcotics were sourced from Ankleshwar's Awakar Pharma Company. Acting on this intel, a joint operation between the Gujarat and Delhi Police led to the bust of a company manufacturing drugs under the guise of life-saving medicines. While no case has been registered in Ankleshwar, the five accused were arrested in connection with the crime filed in Delhi. After securing transit remand from the Ankleshwar court, the accused will be taken to Delhi for further proceedings.

Sources reveal that a joint operation by the Delhi and Gujarat police is currently underway following a series of major drug busts. On October 1, 2024, Delhi’s Special Cell raided a warehouse in Mahipalpur owned by Tushar Goyal, seizing a massive 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic ganja. Just days later, on October 10, 2024, another significant haul of 208 kg of cocaine was recovered from a shop in Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar during the ongoing investigation into the same case.

The investigation into the Delhi drug case has revealed that the massive narcotics haul is linked to Pharma Solution Services, with the illegal substances traced back to Awakar Drugs Limited, located in the Ankleshwar GIDC area of Gujarat. According to investigating agencies, a total of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic Thai cannabis have been seized in the case so far, with an estimated street value of Rs 13,000 crore.