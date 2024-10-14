Group of 30 observers from India to travel to Uzbekistan for elections

NEW DELHI: A group of 30 observers from India will travel to the Central Asian country – Uzbekistan - as observers for their upcoming elections slated for October 27. These observers include representatives from the education sector, academics and media.

"We have invited nearly 1000 observers for our upcoming Parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan. There will be a group of 30 observers from India as well as India is an important partner country for us,” said Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to India Sardor Rustambaev on Monday.

India was amongst the first countries to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after it gained independence. The protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed on March 18th, 1992.

The slogan for elections reads “My Choice - My Prosperous Homeland”.

The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan has announced elections of the lower chamber of the Oliv Majlis. The term of the members of the Oliv Majlis and Council of People’s Deputies ends this year and thus the elections will be held. Their last Parliamentary elections took place in December 2019.