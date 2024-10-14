India expels six Canadian diplomats, withdraws its High Commissioner as row over Nijjar murder escalates

NEW DELHI: Relations between India and Canada hit a diplomatic low on Monday as India expelled six Canadian diplomats and decided to withdraw its High Commissioner and other threatened diplomats from the country.

Meanwhile, around the same time, the Canadian media quoted an unnamed senior official as saying that Ottawa has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner.

The Globe and Mail daily quoted the Canadian official as saying that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have evidence that the six diplomats were involved in the alleged plot to murder Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

The six Canadian diplomats who have to leave India by October 19th before 11.59 pm are the acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Herbert, first secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka and Paula Orjuela, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This was announced after the MEA summoned Canada’s Charge de Affaires in Delhi on Monday.

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions has endangered the safety of India diplomats. We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials,’’ said the MEA.

MEA’s Secretary East summoned the Canadian Charge de Affaires on Monday and conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.

“He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable,” said MEA.

Earlier, India has trashed a communiqué by Canada which suggested that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are `persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in their country.