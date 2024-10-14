Indigenous Bofors guns delivery to miss ’26 deadline

NEW DELHI: Going by the tardy delivery of the indigenously produced advanced Bofors gun Dhanush to the Indian Army, it will be difficult to meet the March 2026 dateline, officials said.

The Dhanush is the country’s first indigenously built artillery gun, being manufactured by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), previously a part of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

“The first gun was inducted in April 2019 and till now not even two regiments have become operational. Going by the speed of delivery, it is unlikely that all the guns might be delivered in the remaining time,” said a top defence officer. One regiment comprises 18 guns.

The initial plan is to induct 114 guns with 80% indigenous content by 2026. Its indigenous content makes its maintenance easier in terms of spare parts’ availability.