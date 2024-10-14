Jharkhand: Schools focus on attendance in cybercrime hub

RANCHI: In one of its kind initative to prevent children’s involvement in cyber crime related activities, attendance at this school in Jamtara is taken thrice to ensure that the students do not sneak out for any kind of phishing activities.

According to officials, as many as 20 per cent of the students studying Government Gulab Rai Gutgutia +2 School under Karamatand Block in Jamtara, were found missing after marking their attendance in the morning.

The school has current strength of 2,000 students studying in class 9 to 12. It was suspected that these children, who went missing from school after marking their attendance, were involved in cyber crime in connivance with the youths who commit cyber crimes. When police wanted to arrest these children, their parents forcibly took the photocopy of the attendance register from the school and produced before the court and got bail very easily.

Notably, Jamtara is known as the phishing capital of India and a hub for cybercrimes. The city has been involved in cybercrime on a global scale, with cyber criminals from the area committing fraud in other parts of India and even abroad.

Modus operandi of these budding cyber criminals was revealed recently when Kerala police arrested a minor involved in cyber crime and wanted to take him on transit remand. But, his parents succeeded in securing bail by showing his attendance in school.