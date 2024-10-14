Junior doctors in Kolkata continue hunger strike, organise 'Droher Carnival' to protest govt inaction

KOLKATA: Junior doctors continue their hunger strike after Monday's meeting with the state chief secretary failed to resolve the impasse, as they insisted on written assurances instead of the government's verbal promises.

While the West Bengal government has geared up for organising the puja carnival on Tuesday to showcase the Durga idols, the junior doctors organised a 'Droher carnival' on the same day. They will highlight the medical scams that happened under this government and the apathy of the state government to improve the state hospital infrastructure despite repeated requests. They have invited the chief minister and the chief secretary to join their carnival.

However, the chief secretary has urged the junior doctors not to organise such a carnival on the same day when the puja carnival is organised.

According to the junior doctors, if the state government wants to remove the deadlock, they need to come to the hunger strike venue and speak with all the doctors there instead of a closed-door meeting. The meeting should be transparent and they should also give every assurance in writing. Until then the hunger strike will continue.

According to the state government, they have looked at seven out of ten demands and the rest of the demands are being taken care of.

The senior doctors who convened a meeting with the chief secretary on Tuesday claimed that the demands of the junior doctors are relevant and it is the duty of the state government to look after the issues seriously.