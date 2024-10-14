Junior doctors in Kolkata continue hunger strike, organise 'Droher Carnival' to protest govt inaction

KOLKATA: Junior doctors continue their hunger strike after Monday's meeting with the state chief secretary failed to resolve the impasse, as they insisted on written assurances instead of the government's verbal promises.
While the West Bengal government has geared up for organising the puja carnival on Tuesday to showcase the Durga idols, the junior doctors organised a 'Droher carnival' on the same day. They will highlight the medical scams that happened under this government and the apathy of the state government to improve the state hospital infrastructure despite repeated requests. They have invited the chief minister and the chief secretary to join their carnival.
However, the chief secretary has urged the junior doctors not to organise such a carnival on the same day when the puja carnival is organised.
According to the junior doctors, if the state government wants to remove the deadlock, they need to come to the hunger strike venue and speak with all the doctors there instead of a closed-door meeting. The meeting should be transparent and they should also give every assurance in writing. Until then the hunger strike will continue.
According to the state government, they have looked at seven out of ten demands and the rest of the demands are being taken care of.
The senior doctors who convened a meeting with the chief secretary on Tuesday claimed that the demands of the junior doctors are relevant and it is the duty of the state government to look after the issues seriously.
Meanwhile, junior doctors started a rally at Raj Bhavan to meet with the Governor to express their grievance regarding the state government’s apathy to their demands.
"We cannot accept what the CBI has stated in its charge sheet – only one person was behind the crime. We demand a quick and transparent investigation of the rape and murder of our sister at RG Kar Hospital,” said Debasish Halder, a junior doctor.
"CBI representatives have been scolded multiple times by the court for their callousness in the investigation. We want to send this message to the governor for central attention.”
Later after meeting with the Governor’s representatives, junior doctors in a press meet said that they have been assured that their demands will be looked at.
Meanwhile around five doctors who are on hunger-strike fell ill and they were hospitalised. Some of them have been admitted at the NRS Medical College and Hospital ICU.