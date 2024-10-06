Kolkata junior doctors continue hunger strike, demanding justice, workplace safety

KOLKATA: Junior doctors protesting for justice over the death of a female colleague from Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with demands for improved workplace safety, continued their hunger strike until death on Sunday at Dharmatala in central Kolkata.

The hunger strike, which began on Saturday night, followed the state government’s failure to meet the doctors' demands by an 8:30 p.m. deadline. Several senior doctors, who have been present at the protest site since Saturday night, are also considering joining their junior counterparts in the strike.

“The support of these people gives us the courage, the enthusiasm to continue our protest against the gruesome murder of our sister. We are happy to see that people have not forgotten that justice is yet to be served, and attacks on doctors continue while the state government takes no serious note of our demands,” said Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors.

The protestors had previously launched a sit-in demonstration at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala on Friday after an alleged assault by Kolkata Police personnel. To ensure transparency during the protest, the junior doctors have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where their colleagues are holding the hunger strike.