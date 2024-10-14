NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that the objectives spelt out by the Modi government at the time of launch of 'Make in India' have turned out to be "jumlas", and that 'Make in India' has simply become "Fake in India".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said that in the last decade economic policy making has been far from being stable, predictable and sensible.

"When he announced 'Make in India' in 2014 with his usual hype and hoopla, the non-biological PM set out four objectives.

Ten years later, a quick status check: Jumla One: Increase the growth rate of Indian industry to 12-14% per year. Reality: Since 2014, annual growth rate for manufacturing has averaged around 5. 2%," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Jumla Two: Create 100 million industrial jobs by 2022. Reality: The number of manufacturing workers fell from 51. 3 million in 2017 to 35. 65 million in 2022-23.