Marking error fails student, Gujarat teachers fined

AHMEDABAD: Teachers have again been penalized in Gujarat for errors in evaluating board exam papers. In the latest incident in the Gujarat board exams, several teachers were found making mistakes while totaling marks. One case involved a Math teacher who made a significant totaling error of 30 marks, resulting in a student failing the Class X board exam.
The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) discovered the error when students applied for re-assessment, revealing that the Math teacher had incorrectly calculated the marks.
This is not the first time such mistakes have occurred. In February 2024, it was revealed in the Gujarat Assembly that over 9,000 teachers had been fined a total of Rs 1.54 crore over a two-year period for similar errors in totaling marks during the evaluation of Class X and XII board exam papers.
In a recent crackdown, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has fined 4,488 teachers for making totaling errors while marking Class 10 and 12 board exams. These mistakes will collectively cost the teachers Rs 64 lakh in fines, according to GSEB officials.
In a fresh wave of penalties, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has fined 1,654 teachers who served as paper checkers for Class 10 exams, collectively imposing fines amounting to Rs 20 lakh for errors in marking. Teachers are penalized Rs 100 for every mistake of one mark.
Similarly, 1,404 teachers involved in checking Class 12 general stream papers have been fined a total of Rs 24.31 lakh.
Collectively, over Rs 1.5 cr fines paid in 2 yrs
In a written reply submitted to the Assembly in February 2024, the state government said it had imposed fines totaling Rs 1.54 crore on 9,218 teachers for errors in evaluating board exam papers. The average fine per teacher stood at approximately Rs 1,600.