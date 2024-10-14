Marking error fails student, Gujarat teachers fined

AHMEDABAD: Teachers have again been penalized in Gujarat for errors in evaluating board exam papers. In the latest incident in the Gujarat board exams, several teachers were found making mistakes while totaling marks. One case involved a Math teacher who made a significant totaling error of 30 marks, resulting in a student failing the Class X board exam.

The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) discovered the error when students applied for re-assessment, revealing that the Math teacher had incorrectly calculated the marks.

This is not the first time such mistakes have occurred. In February 2024, it was revealed in the Gujarat Assembly that over 9,000 teachers had been fined a total of Rs 1.54 crore over a two-year period for similar errors in totaling marks during the evaluation of Class X and XII board exam papers.