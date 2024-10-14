Om Birla highlights India’s push for multilateralism, innovation at IPU Assembly in Geneva

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation at the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, emphasised the importance of multilateralism in his address on subject of "Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future".

He advocated for equitable sharing and responsible use of technological advancements and highlighted India's significant progress in utilising technology for public service delivery, governance, transparency, and accountability.

He asserted, “India has always been a strong proponent of multilateralism and advocating that fruits of technological advancements, scientific research and innovation must be shared equitably and leveraged responsibility”.

Describing India as a strong proponent of multilateralism, Birla noted that dialogue and cooperation amongst Parliaments in the field of science, technology and innovation was vital for the common good. He expressed hope that through a forum like the IPU, Parliaments would be able to pave the way for inclusive development in the world through shared action plans and joint efforts.

Speaking on climate change and energy security, Birla referred to the idea of “ONE SUN, ONE WORLD, ONE GRID – “OSOWOG”, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the last decade, India's renewable energy capacity has increased from 76 GW to 203 GW”, he informed the IPU’s 149th assembly in Geneva. He also dwelt upon the initiatives like Green Hydrogen Mission, International Solar Alliance, and Bio-Fuel Alliance underscoring India’s commitment to address climate change.

Mentioning the steps taken by the Parliament in this regard, he noted that the issues of climate change and Sustainable Development Goals had been discussed at length in Parliament. He also noted that utmost use of green technology had been ensured in the construction of the new building which speaks of our commitment to green energy.