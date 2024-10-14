Railways grapples with ‘sabotage’ attempts

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways is facing a challenge as there have been multiple attempts to derail trains since June this year, though in most cases alert locomotive crews prevented derailments. In some cases, coaches jumped tracks.

Probes by railway officials have revealed suspected sabotages to cause derailments. In most cases, objects have been placed on railway tracks.

On October 11, Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai station in Chennai rail division, causing injuries to nine passengers. A three-member of senior railway officials raised serious apprehension of sabotage after inspecting the accident site, sources said.