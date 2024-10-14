RBI governor Shaktikanta Das warns banks to be mindful of social media risks

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das has asked banks to remain alert in the social media space and also strengthen their liquidity buffers given the risks arising from the growing digitization of the financial markets which if not addressed well lead to financial stability risks.

Addressing the RBI-organised function in the Capital as part of the 90th-year celebrations of the Reserve Bank of India on Monday, Das said, it is well-recognised that the growing digitalisation of financial services has enhanced the efficiency of the financial sector across the globe. At the same time, it has also brought in several challenges which central banks have to deal with.

“In the modern world with deep social media presence and vast access to online banking with money transfers happening in seconds, rumours and misinformation can spread very quickly and can cause liquidity stress. Banks have to remain alert in the social media space and also strengthen their liquidity buffers,” the governor cautioned lenders.

Elucidating his apprehensions further, Das said the latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have opened new avenues of business and profit expansion for financial institutions. At the same time, these technologies also pose financial stability risks.