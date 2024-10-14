RG Kar: Doctor on hunger stir taken to ICU; march to Raj Bhavan today

KOLKATA: One of the participants in the ‘fast-unto-death’ protest of junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the RG Kar rape-murder incident was taken ill on Sunday and carted to the NRS ICU here. The protesting doctors have given a call for a march to Raj Bhavan on Monday against the “dissatisfactory” CBI probe into the RG Kar incident.
Many people also held “symbolic fast” in various parts of the state to express solidarity with the agitators.
On the government side, chief secretary Manoj Pant wrote to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), requesting it to call off its proposed agitation on October 15, stating that the stir was coinciding with the state government’s previously announced ‘Pujo Carnival’ to be organised the same day. He also invited representatives of the body for a meeting at Swasthya Bhawan on Monday to discuss their demands.
Sources said the junior doctors have dubbed Pant’s response as only a “pro forma” that did not say much about their demands.
In an email, Pant also urged the JPD to “advise” the junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being.
“The carnival is a prominent event attended by thousands, along with international dignitaries who come to witness this UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Any demonstration which may coincide with this event, or misuse of the demonstration by certain elements to cause disruption during this event could pose significant safety and security concerns for the visitors,” Pant said.
Three of the junior doctors on ‘fast-unto-death’ in Kolkata and Siliguri have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.
Thirty eminent personalities, including filmmaker Aparna Sen, actor Riddhi Sen, theatre personality Kaushik Sen, filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, and activist Bolan Gangopadhyay, in an open letter to the CM also urged doctors to withdraw their fast-unto-death.
77 senior doctors threaten mass resignation
77 senior doctors at Kalyani JNM Hospital have threatened mass resignation, seeking justice for the RG Kar hospital victim and expressing solidarity with junior medics on a fast-unto-death. Doctors informed the registrar via email about their decision to stop work