RG Kar: Doctor on hunger stir taken to ICU; march to Raj Bhavan today

On the government side, chief secretary Manoj Pant wrote to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), requesting it to call off its proposed agitation on October 15, stating that the stir was coinciding with the state government’s previously announced ‘Pujo Carnival’ to be organised the same day. He also invited representatives of the body for a meeting at Swasthya Bhawan on Monday to discuss their demands.

Sources said the junior doctors have dubbed Pant’s response as only a “pro forma” that did not say much about their demands.

In an email, Pant also urged the JPD to “advise” the junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being.