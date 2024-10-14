Nation

Thane teen consumes rat poison after being scolded by mother over excessive phone use, dies

The girl, a resident of the Ambernath area, consumed rat poison on September 26 and was then rushed to a local hospital.
Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | Express Illustrations)
THANE: A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly consumed poison after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Monday.

The girl, a resident of the Ambernath area, consumed rat poison on September 26. She was then rushed to a local hospital.

As her condition became critical, she was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where she died on October 2, an official from Ambernath police station said.

Based on the medical report, the police on Saturday registered a case of accidental death, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

