Three men rape 14-year-old tribal girl in Jharkhand's Godda

The three men intercepted the girl when she was returning home from a Durga puja fair at Lalmatia on October 12 and allegedly raped her.
GODDA: A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by three men in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Monday.

The three men intercepted the girl when she was returning home from a Durga puja fair at Lalmatia on October 12 and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The girl's mother registered a case in this regard on Sunday after she narrated the ordeal on returning home.

Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithany said the police swung into action soon after a case was registered and arrested all three accused.

