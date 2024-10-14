Tiger safari zone to be launched in Ramnagar

DEHRADUN: In a move poised to revitalise the state’s eco-tourism landscape, the Uttarakhand forest department is set to introduce a tiger safari zone in Ramnagar, fostering wildlife enthusiasts’ encounters with the big cats in a new arena.

According to the officials of the department, the proposed zone, located in the Tarai West Forest Division, adjacent to Corbett Tiger Reserve, is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.