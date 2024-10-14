Tiger safari zone to be launched in Ramnagar

DEHRADUN: In a move poised to revitalise the state’s eco-tourism landscape, the Uttarakhand forest department is set to introduce a tiger safari zone in Ramnagar, fostering wildlife enthusiasts’ encounters with the big cats in a new arena.
According to the officials of the department, the proposed zone, located in the Tarai West Forest Division, adjacent to Corbett Tiger Reserve, is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.
This move follows the successful launch of tiger safaris in Phato and Hathi Dagar areas over the past two years, which received an overwhelming response.
Speaking to this newspaper, DFO Prakash Arya revealed, “This zone will be located within the Chandni Eco-Tourism zone of Bailpadav. Thirty vehicles will be allowed to enter the zone twice a day, morning and evening, enabling visitors to spot tigers and other wildlife”, adding , he told, “This area is rich in biodiversity, housing not just tigers but also elephants, leopards, bears, and various other species”.