Unrest in UP's Bahraich after man killed during Durga Puja procession, 30 arrested

LUCKNOW: The communal tension, which gripped Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district following the killing of a man by a bullet fired at a procession carrying the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion on Sunday, witnessed further escalation with protesters resorting to arson and vandalism against the district police on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the UP DGP, district police authorities suspended the Station House officer of Hardi police station and Mahsi chowki in-charge. Moreover, 30 troublemakers were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday.

The district police have registered an FIR against six troublemakers identified as Salman, Abdul Hamid, Faheem, Sahir Khan, Maroof Ali and Sarfaraz and 24 unidentified persons. The BNS section related to murder has been invoked against the accused.