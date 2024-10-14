Unrest in UP's Bahraich after man killed during Durga Puja procession, 30 arrested

LUCKNOW: The communal tension, which gripped Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district following the killing of a man by a bullet fired at a procession carrying the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion on Sunday, witnessed further escalation with protesters resorting to arson and vandalism against the district police on Monday.
Meanwhile, on the directives of the UP DGP, district police authorities suspended the Station House officer of Hardi police station and Mahsi chowki in-charge. Moreover, 30 troublemakers were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday.
The district police have registered an FIR against six troublemakers identified as Salman, Abdul Hamid, Faheem, Sahir Khan, Maroof Ali and Sarfaraz and 24 unidentified persons. The BNS section related to murder has been invoked against the accused.
Meanwhile, a hospital, a bike showroom, a medical store, some shops and some houses were torched on Monday after violence erupted in Mahasi tehsil area under Hardi police station during Durga idol immersion on Sunday. The local administration suspended internet services across Bahraich district.
While a man identified as Ramgopal Mishra was killed, several others were injured after two communities clashed over the music being played in procession carrying Durga idol for immersion in the Mahasi area on Sunday.
The communal conflagration spread to rural areas as well with arson reported from Chandpaiya and Kabadipurwa villages.
Following the directives of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, home secretary Sanjeev Gupta and ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash were rushed to Bahraich. Moreover, four officers of SP rank, two additional SP, six CO, a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and half a dozen additional PAC companies were sent to the strife-torn district.
On Monday morning, police had to resort to a lathi charge as protesters demonstrating against the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra turned violent. "We are trying to control the situation," said Bahraich DM Monika Rani.
When the procession carrying the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion was passing through an area on Sunday, an argument took place between two groups over the music being played by the devotees. Members of the Muslim community objected to the music and asked the Hindu devotees to stop it but the procession continued to play it. This led to stone pelting followed by firing by members of the Muslim community resulting in the death of a man who sustained a bullet injury. “It led the situation to escalate," said Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla.
Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath stressed that those who sought to vitiate the atmosphere in Bahraich would not be spared.
"Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them," Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X on Sunday.
He ordered the district authorities to continue the immersion of idols without any hindrance. “Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organisations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done in time," he added.
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Monday, appealed to the masses to maintain peace and patience.
"Any conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of Uttar Pradesh will not succeed. Those who give protection to the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be vigilant and alert. The bright future of the state will not be allowed to be tampered with. The culprits will be brought under the ambit of the law and given strict punishment and the victims will get complete justice. I appeal to all the citizens to maintain peace and patience," he said.
However, the opposition launched a broadside on the state government over the Bahraich violence. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attributed the communal conflagration to the supine attitude of the district police and appealed to people to maintain peace, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded immediate action on the ground in Bahraich.