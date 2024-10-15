By-elections of four assembly segments in Punjab on November 13

He further stated that with the announcement of the by-elections, the election code of conduct has come into effect in the districts where these constituencies are located, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Barnala.

The code of conduct will remain in force until the completion of the election process till November 25. Number of voters and polling stations in four assembly constituencies, Sibin C said that, as of October 10, the total number of voters in the four constituencies is 6,96,316, with a total of 831 polling stations.

While in Dera Baba Nanak, there are 1,93,268 voters and 241 polling stations. In Chabbewal (SC), the number of voters is 1,59,254, with 205 polling stations.

He further added that in Gidderbaha, the total number of voters is 1,66,489, and 173 polling stations have been established. Meanwhile, in Barnala, there are 1,77,305 voters and 212 polling stations.

He said that Uma Shankar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, has been appointed as the District Election Officer for the Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency, while Komal Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur, will serve as the District Election Officer for Chabbewal (SC).

Rajesh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Sri Muktsar Sahib, has been appointed for the Gidderbaha constituency, and Poonamdeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner of Barnala, will be the District Election Officer for Barnala.

Additionally, the SDM of Dera Baba Nanak has been appointed as the Returning Officer for that constituency, while the ADC (G) of Hoshiarpur has been named the Returning Officer for Chabbewal (SC). The SDM of Gidderbaha has been appointed as the Returning Officer for Gidderbaha, and the SDM of Barnala for Barnala.