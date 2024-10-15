CFSB accuses NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) of ceasefire violation

DIMAPUR: Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) chairman Amarjeet Singh Bedi has accused the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K of abducting two Naga youths in violation of the laid down ceasefire rules.

Two youths were abducted from Dimapur allegedly over illegal taxation demand on October 10.

Bedi on Monday held separate closed-door meetings with representatives of NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi), Dimapur-based civil society organisations and youth bodies at Police Complex in Chumoukedima.

The CFSB chairman, after meeting with the Naga underground group leaders, said that the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K has been found accountable for the violation of ceasefire ground rules as well as misuse of the ceasefire office.

He said that the group agreed in writing that they were ready to adhere to all the ground rules.